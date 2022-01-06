Print

Academic Minute: Best of Both Worlds in the Hybrid Workplace

By

Doug Lederman
January 6, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Alanah Mitchell, associate professor of information management and business analytics at Drake University, examines how to make hybrid workplaces successful. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

