Academic Minute: Best of Both Worlds in the Hybrid Workplace
January 6, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Alanah Mitchell, associate professor of information management and business analytics at Drake University, examines how to make hybrid workplaces successful. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
