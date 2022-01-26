Princeton Graduate Stipends to Jump 25% Next Academic Year

Princeton University will increase graduate fellowship and stipend rates by about 25 percent next year, the institution announced Tuesday. This pushes average funding to about $40,000 over 10 months for doctoral students. It is the university’s largest one-year increase in graduate stipends ever.

Cole Crittenden, acting dean of Princeton’s Graduate School, said in a statement that the move “will ensure Princeton continues to attract and retain the very best graduate candidates from all backgrounds and from all over the U.S. and the world.”

Crittenden also said, “We do not want promising scholars in any discipline to decide not to pursue graduate study because of their personal financial situation. This is important in all cases, but it is especially important for students who may be the first in their family to attend college as well as for graduate students who may have dependents.” Princeton says it will fund the change through a combination of sources, including central budget funds supported by its endowment.