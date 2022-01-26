Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Princeton Graduate Stipends to Jump 25% Next Academic Year

By

Colleen Flaherty
January 26, 2022
 
 

Princeton University will increase graduate fellowship and stipend rates by about 25 percent next year, the institution announced Tuesday. This pushes average funding to about $40,000 over 10 months for doctoral students. It is the university’s largest one-year increase in graduate stipends ever.

Cole Crittenden, acting dean of Princeton’s Graduate School, said in a statement that the move “will ensure Princeton continues to attract and retain the very best graduate candidates from all backgrounds and from all over the U.S. and the world.”

Crittenden also said, “We do not want promising scholars in any discipline to decide not to pursue graduate study because of their personal financial situation. This is important in all cases, but it is especially important for students who may be the first in their family to attend college as well as for graduate students who may have dependents.” Princeton says it will fund the change through a combination of sources, including central budget funds supported by its endowment.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

How to Break the College Bubble
Affirmative Action and Afflicting the Comfortable
What Keeps a President Up at Night

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

3 Questions for Yale’s Jenny Frederick on Facilitation Excellence
From Surviving to Thriving
Tackling Educational Equity Head-On
Why Did the Chicken Cross the Road?
Who and What Is ‘the Administration’ at a University?
Help Us Help You

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 