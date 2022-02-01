Print

Academic Minute: Are Unions Ascendant? Does That Matter?

Doug Lederman
February 1, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: John Logan, professor of labor and employment studies in the College of Business at San Francisco State University, examines why employees are suddenly coming together into unions. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

