U of Iowa Professors Faulted in Student Speech Complaint

The University of Iowa found faculty members violated the speech rights of a master’s student accused of telling classmates that “homosexual conduct” was against his religious beliefs and that they were “immoral” because they were less religious, according to The Gazette. At least one classmate reported the student in question for creating a “hostile learning environment,” and an associate dean and two professors expressed concerns about the potential for harassment based on sexual orientation, The Gazette reported. One of the professors met with the student in question and later wrote to him that were would be a “zero-tolerance approach going forward.”

“Personal interactions with other students are certainly fine on a sociable, friendly level, but not if others develop a sense of discomfort, especially one that can be viewed as harassment,” wrote the professor, Patrick O’Shaughnessy, director of graduate studies in occupational and environmental health. Jacob Johnson, the master’s student, soon filed a complaint with the university affirming his right to express his belief that “homosexual conduct was one of many sins committed by people.” Blocking conversations that cause discomfort “does not comport with the university’s obligation to respect the academic freedom of its students,” Johnson also said.

The university found in December that O’Shaughnessy violated its policies by rushing to limit Johnson’s speech without clear evidence that he’d engaged in harassment, and that Johnson’s comments didn’t constitute harassment after all. The other professor and the associate dean were faulted by the university for supporting the speech restraints.

Jeneane Beck, university spokesperson, told The Gazette that the professors and dean “acted in good faith as they attempted to balance the rights of all individuals on campus.” The institution is “fully committed to the First Amendment and encourages open dialogue, free inquiry and healthy, vigorous debate,” she added. “The university also strives to be an inclusive campus for everyone.” The university is debuting a new free speech training this month in response to a new state requirement.