Academic Minute: Attracting Restaurant Employees After COVID

By

Doug Lederman
February 8, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Frederick Becker, associate professor in the hospitality management department at York College of Pennsylvania, determines what potential restaurant employees are looking for in a work environment. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

