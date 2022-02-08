SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Attracting Restaurant Employees After COVID
February 8, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Frederick Becker, associate professor in the hospitality management department at York College of Pennsylvania, determines what potential restaurant employees are looking for in a work environment. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
