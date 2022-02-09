Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Transgender History in Forgotten Places: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
February 9, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Samantha Rosenthal, associate professor of history at Roanoke College, explores the history of trans rights in rural areas. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Syllabus? It’s On
Engaging First-Gen Students’ Families
Is Critical to Their Success
Guiding First-Generation Students
to Success

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Lessons from a Cereal Box
3 Questions for Jacob Aguinaga, Learning Experience Designer at U-M
Is College for Everyone?
What Do Senior Administrators Do in Cabinet Meetings?
‘Holistic’ Admissions: Time to Retire a Word
From Pandemic to Endemic

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 