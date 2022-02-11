Print

Students at U of Texas Want More COVID-19 Protections

Scott Jaschik
February 11, 2022
 
 

Students at the University of Texas at Austin are demanding more protections against COVID-19, The Austin American-Statesman reported.

Members of UT Student Government and other student groups are circulating a petition that asks the university to add face mask dispensers in all buildings and provide at-home COVID-19 testing kits for all students. 

“Students have been presented with various obstacles from the new variant, from managing their health to facing heightened levels of financial and emotional insecurities; the decision to resume campus operations is reckless at best and life-threatening at worst,” the petition states. “While the Omicron variant is often perceived as a 'mild' threat for everyone, that is simply untrue.”

The university pointed to this statement in response: "The university’s decision to resume in-person learning was made with careful deliberation and input from our public health leaders and COVID-19 researchers—by members of our community for members of our community. We believe we can return safely, as we have in past semesters, and that the in-person academic and social experience will deliver the best educational outcomes while nurturing your well-being."

