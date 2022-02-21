Print

School Health Risks During COVID-19: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
February 21, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Franklin and Marshall College Week: Emily A. Marshall, assistant professor in the department of sociology, discusses which parents worry the most about their children’s health in school during COVID-19. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

