Columbia Psych Chair Suspended for ‘Freak of Nature’ Comment

Colleen Flaherty
February 24, 2022
 
 

Newsweek reported that Jeffrey Lieberman was suspended from his role as chair of psychiatry at Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University and removed as psychiatrist in chief at Columbia University Irving Medical Center/New York Presbyterian Hospital, effective immediately. This follows a tweet by Lieberman in response to a third party’s post about the dark skin tone of South Sudanese model Nyakim Gatwech: “Whether a work of art or freak of nature she’s a beautiful sight to behold.” Fellow medical professionals publicly called Lieberman’s tweet anti-Black and inappropriate for a doctor responsible for treating patients of all races. Lieberman, who has since deleted his Twitter account, did not respond to a request for comment.

