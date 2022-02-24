SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Online English Classes for Adults: Academic Minute
February 24, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Franklin and Marshall College Week: Jessica Cox, associate professor of Spanish and linguistics, discusses the barriers some encounter to learning languages virtually. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
