Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Another Texas Faculty Approves Academic Freedom Statement

By

Colleen Flaherty
February 28, 2022
 
 

Despite Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s threat to eliminate tenure in Texas over the University of Texas at Austin’s Faculty Council adopting a resolution affirming professors’ right to teach critical race theory and gender justice without political interference, another faculty governance body in Texas has approved such a resolution: the Faculty Senate at Prairie View A&M University. Prairie View’s Senate said in a separate statement that faculty members “raise our voices through our united pen in defiance to any attempt to silence professors with the threat of revoking our tenure for speaking on critical race theory. We will fight with our pen and our votes against backward thinking—those who try to revoke the tenure status and censure academic freedom.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Higher Ed as an Antiauthoritarian Force
Supporting Refugee Students’ Higher Ed Potential
Lessons From the Struggle
Against the Old McCarthyism

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Task Less Measured
3 Questions for Poonam Kumar, Associate Provost for Academic Affairs and Digital Learning at Lamar University
Cybersecurity in War and Peace
Student Views: What Can They Tell Us About Vertical Transfer?
Glad to Have Been Corrected
‘The Super Age’ and Our Aging Higher Ed Workforce

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 