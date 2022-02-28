SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Another Texas Faculty Approves Academic Freedom Statement
Despite Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s threat to eliminate tenure in Texas over the University of Texas at Austin’s Faculty Council adopting a resolution affirming professors’ right to teach critical race theory and gender justice without political interference, another faculty governance body in Texas has approved such a resolution: the Faculty Senate at Prairie View A&M University. Prairie View’s Senate said in a separate statement that faculty members “raise our voices through our united pen in defiance to any attempt to silence professors with the threat of revoking our tenure for speaking on critical race theory. We will fight with our pen and our votes against backward thinking—those who try to revoke the tenure status and censure academic freedom.”
