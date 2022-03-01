Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Professor Says He’s Suspended for Calling University ‘Woke’

By

Colleen Flaherty
March 1, 2022
 
 

WIBA Radio reported that Concordia University in Wisconsin suspended and barred from campus Gregory Schulz, a tenured professor of philosophy, after he wrote that Concordia is experiencing “dysphoria because it is coming under the influence of Woke-ism (that is, a potent cocktail of Progressivism, Neo-Pragmatism, and Marxism)” in an essay for the blog Christian News. The Lutheran university did not respond to a request for comment about the case, but groups including the Academic Freedom Alliance have accused Concordia of violating Schulz’s academic freedom.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Building Racial Dialogue in a Time of Backlash
Higher Ed as an Antiauthoritarian Force
Supporting Refugee Students’ Higher Ed Potential

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Managing Engagement in the New Normal
You Can't Legislate Comfort
What Cliff? Data and the Destruction of Public Higher Ed
A Task Less Measured
3 Questions for Poonam Kumar, Associate Provost for Academic Affairs and Digital Learning at Lamar University
Cybersecurity in War and Peace

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 