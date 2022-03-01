Professor Says He’s Suspended for Calling University ‘Woke’

WIBA Radio reported that Concordia University in Wisconsin suspended and barred from campus Gregory Schulz, a tenured professor of philosophy, after he wrote that Concordia is experiencing “dysphoria because it is coming under the influence of Woke-ism (that is, a potent cocktail of Progressivism, Neo-Pragmatism, and Marxism)” in an essay for the blog Christian News. The Lutheran university did not respond to a request for comment about the case, but groups including the Academic Freedom Alliance have accused Concordia of violating Schulz’s academic freedom.