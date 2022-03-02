Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

The Well-Being of LGBTQI+ Individuals: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
March 2, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Montana Week: Bryan Cochran, professor of clinical psychology, explores how to bolster the well-being of LGBTQI+ individuals to improve their health. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Understanding Levels of First-Generationness
Building Racial Dialogue in a Time of Backlash
Higher Ed as an Antiauthoritarian Force

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

You, Your Human Digital Twin and the Higher Ed Metaverse
Endowments From 1990 to 2050
Reckoning With Inequality
Managing Engagement in the New Normal
You Can’t Legislate Comfort
What Cliff? Data and the Destruction of Public Higher Ed

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 