Advancing Equity in Pharmacogenomics: Academic Minute

Doug Lederman
March 4, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Montana Week: Erica Woodahl, professor in the department of biomedical and pharmaceutical sciences, determines how to make sure everyone shares in access to the future of health-care practices. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

