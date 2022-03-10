SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Radical Enactment of Equity for Educational Justice: Academic Minute
March 10, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of North Carolina at Asheville Week: Tiece Ruffin, professor of Africana studies and education, looks into a few ways to disrupt the education gaps in public schools. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
