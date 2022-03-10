Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Radical Enactment of Equity for Educational Justice: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
March 10, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of North Carolina at Asheville Week: Tiece Ruffin, professor of Africana studies and education, looks into a few ways to disrupt the education gaps in public schools. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Freedom of Speech and Its Discontents
The Real Face of Cancel Culture
Every Woman Deserves a Financial Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Accreditation and Transfer Student Success
Resituating U.S. History in a Global Context
As Opposed to What? A Response to Michael Petrilli
3 Questions for Susan Aldridge
A Teachable Moment
There Are Buckets and Buckets of Money

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 