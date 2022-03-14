SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Global Engagement in the Post-Pandemic Era: Academic Minute
March 14, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Drexel University Week: Rogelio Miñana, professor of Spanish and global studies, explores how we can foster partnerships in a post-pandemic world. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- University of Washington returns $5M gift for Israel studies
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Proposal would give liberal arts faculty second-class status
- Public opinion of higher education takes a turn for the better
- Florida bill follows trend of closed presidential searches
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »