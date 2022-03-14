Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Global Engagement in the Post-Pandemic Era: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
March 14, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Drexel University Week: Rogelio Miñana, professor of Spanish and global studies, explores how we can foster partnerships in a post-pandemic world. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Missed Opportunities in Online Learning
Splice Jobs
Freedom of Speech and Its Discontents

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Pedagogy of Abundance
Honors Colleges: Readers Respond
Paul LeBlanc’s Highly Persuasive ‘Students First’
Friday Fragments: Family Edition
3 Questions for Bridget Brennan, Research Director at Hanover Research

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 