Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Harnessing the Immune System to Heal Wounds: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
March 15, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Drexel University Week: Kara Spiller, associate professor in the school of biomedical engineering, science and health systems, explores one way to harness the body’s immune system to help with healing. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Georgetown Law, Truth and Orthodoxy
Missed Opportunities in Online Learning
Splice Jobs

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Information Institutions Can’t Hide
What Reading Lists Reveal, and What They Don't
The Pedagogy of Abundance
Honors Colleges: Readers Respond
Paul LeBlanc’s Highly Persuasive ‘Students First’

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 