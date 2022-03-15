SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Harnessing the Immune System to Heal Wounds: Academic Minute
March 15, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Drexel University Week: Kara Spiller, associate professor in the school of biomedical engineering, science and health systems, explores one way to harness the body’s immune system to help with healing. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
