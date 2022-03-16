Print

Looking to Scandinavia for American Prison Reform: Academic Minute

Doug Lederman
March 16, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Drexel University Week: Jordan Hyatt, associate professor of criminology and justice studies, discusses what we can learn from another country in prison reform. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

