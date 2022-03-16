SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Rollins Reportedly Fired Professor for Sexual Harassment
March 16, 2022
WFTV reported that Rollins College in Florida fired Mario D’Amato, an associate professor of religion, after he was accused of sexually harassing students. Rollins declined comment on the case, but WFTV reportedly obtained a copy of a report on the college’s investigation of D’Amato, which says that he admitted to making comments that were called inappropriate—such as that he had no libido when he was sick with COVID-19—to keep students engaged in class. He reportedly did not admit to some other alleged comments, but the college determined he was responsible for a pattern of inappropriate behavior. D’Amato, who could not immediately be reached for comment, reportedly appealed his termination but was denied.
