University Allegedly Fired Prof for Inviting Gay Speaker

Michael O’Keefe, a longtime professor of graphic design at Oklahoma Christian University, says he was fired for inviting a gay speaker to a class discussion about overcoming personal challenges, according to KFOR. Kevin Jacobs, O’Keefe’s lawyer, reportedly said that Oklahoma Christian accused his client of gross misconduct, contrary to the mission and values of the university. Jacobs added, “Letting students expect a world where you may be different is the message Mr. O’Keefe wanted his students to hear. That’s the message this speaker delivered, not an advocacy of gay rights. Unfortunately, that’s not permitted at Oklahoma Christian University today. It cost Mr. O’Keefe his job.”

Stephen Eck, a university lawyer, told KFOR that the decision to end O’Keefe’s employment “was made after a thorough review process. The university will always put first the well-being of our students in every decision we make.”