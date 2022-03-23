4 West Virginia Fraternities Make Trouble

West Virginia University suspended one fraternity for hazing and sanctioned three others after violations to the student conduct code, the university announced Tuesday.

The Delta Chi fraternity is serving a three-year suspension after a hazing incident reported in February. According to WVU, letters sent from the Office of Student Conduct to the chapter president and adviser outlined the hazing allegations, which did not include alcohol or controlled substances. Delta Chi lost its official recognition by WVU as well as by the international headquarters. The university said the fraternity may apply for reinstatement after August 2025.

Three other fraternities—Phi Sigma Phi, Phi Kappa Psi and Sigma Nu—were sanctioned after student conduct code violations related to fighting. Phi Sigma Phi received a disciplinary reprimand and was placed on probation by the national headquarters. Both Phi Kappa Psi and Sigma Nu received disciplinary reprimands, or written notices of violation that become part of the official university record, according to WVU. The three fraternities must participate in educational programming, including de-escalation training.

Nine students from the four fraternities underwent the student conduct process for violations. Sanctions against the students ranged from deferred suspension to one-year probation and continued monitoring by the Office of Student Conduct.

“The Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership, along with the University administration, takes every allegation seriously and we work diligently to create a safe, positive atmosphere for our chapters and their members,” said Matthew Richardson, director of the center and chair of the WVU Hazing Prevention Task Force, in a statement. “When a chapter or member falls short of our expectations and the rules, we want to do all we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”