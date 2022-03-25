Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Transforming Higher Ed, Live From SXSW EDU: Key Podcast

By

Doug Lederman
March 25, 2022
 
 

“Transformation” is a buzzword in today’s world, and it’s easy to talk about why it’s necessary. But how do you actually do the hard work of bringing about change within a college or university?

This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, features highlights from a panel session at this month’s SXSW EDU conference in Austin, Tex. The discussion, focused on practical advice for leading change, included Michael Sorrell, president of Paul Quinn College; Michelle Weise, vice chancellor for strategy and innovation at the National University System; and Bridget Burns, executive director of the University Innovation Alliance. Inside Higher Ed’s editor and host of The Key, Doug Lederman, moderated the discussion.

Please listen to this episode of The Key here, and click here to learn more about the podcast.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

We Must Do Better for the Next Lia Thomas
A Pandemic Reflection Process
The Problems With Academic Probation

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
Your Ideas to Replace ‘Synchronous’
Snitches and Busybodies: Higher Ed Under Scarcity
The Other CRT: Culturally Responsive Teaching
Contemplating a New Approach to Spring Break—a Staff Perspective
How Amherst College Became a Champion for Community College Transfer Students

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 