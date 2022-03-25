Transforming Higher Ed, Live From SXSW EDU: Key Podcast

“Transformation” is a buzzword in today’s world, and it’s easy to talk about why it’s necessary. But how do you actually do the hard work of bringing about change within a college or university?

This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, features highlights from a panel session at this month’s SXSW EDU conference in Austin, Tex. The discussion, focused on practical advice for leading change, included Michael Sorrell, president of Paul Quinn College; Michelle Weise, vice chancellor for strategy and innovation at the National University System; and Bridget Burns, executive director of the University Innovation Alliance. Inside Higher Ed’s editor and host of The Key, Doug Lederman, moderated the discussion.

