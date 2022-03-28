SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Application Trends Continue to Be Positive
March 28, 2022
The Common Application, which reported positive trends on applications through February, is also reporting positive trends for March.
“Total application volume through March 15 rose 21.3 percent from 2019–20 (5,477,465) to 2021–22 (6,644,028),” said a report from Common App. “Relatively large increases in underrepresented minority and first-generation (‘first-gen’) applicants highlighted in our December report persisted through March. URM applicants increased by 18 percent over 2019–20, while first-gen applicants increased by 22 percent.”
