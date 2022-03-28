Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Application Trends Continue to Be Positive

By

Scott Jaschik
March 28, 2022
 
 

The Common Application, which reported positive trends on applications through February, is also reporting positive trends for March.

“Total application volume through March 15 rose 21.3 percent from 2019–20 (5,477,465) to 2021–22 (6,644,028),” said a report from Common App. “Relatively large increases in underrepresented minority and first-generation (‘first-gen’) applicants highlighted in our December report persisted through March. URM applicants increased by 18 percent over 2019–20, while first-gen applicants increased by 22 percent.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Can We Talk?
Let’s Cancel ‘Cancel Culture’
We Must Do Better for the Next Lia Thomas

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Academic Integrity and Remote Testing
Three Questions for Katherine Mercieca, Graduate Student at U-M
Friday Fragments
Your Ideas to Replace ‘Synchronous’
Snitches and Busybodies: Higher Ed Under Scarcity
The Other CRT: Culturally Responsive Teaching

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 