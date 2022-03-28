Student Agrees to Drop Lawsuit Against Proctorio

Proctorio and Erik Johnson, who sued the online proctoring company in 2021, said in a joint statement that Johnson had dropped his claims against Proctorio. The statement says that Johnson, a Miami University student who’d alleged that Proctorio violated his First Amendment rights and falsely accused him of copyright infringement, “understands that some of his comments about Proctorio were imprecise and presented without context.”

The complicated legal case started when Johnson expressed concerns about Proctorio’s practices, including by questioning the privacy implications for Proctorio’s source code in the Chrome browser extension. The joint statement says that while it “welcomes all fair and honest critiques,” Proctorio wants to correct the record about its software—namely that it collects and logs data during tests, that it doesn’t route all Chrome browser traffic through Proctorio servers, and that it uses face-detection technology, not facial recognition.