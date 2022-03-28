Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Student Agrees to Drop Lawsuit Against Proctorio

By

Colleen Flaherty
March 28, 2022
 
 

Proctorio and Erik Johnson, who sued the online proctoring company in 2021, said in a joint statement that Johnson had dropped his claims against Proctorio. The statement says that Johnson, a Miami University student who’d alleged that Proctorio violated his First Amendment rights and falsely accused him of copyright infringement, “understands that some of his comments about Proctorio were imprecise and presented without context.”

The complicated legal case started when Johnson expressed concerns about Proctorio’s practices, including by questioning the privacy implications for Proctorio’s source code in the Chrome browser extension. The joint statement says that while it “welcomes all fair and honest critiques,” Proctorio wants to correct the record about its software—namely that it collects and logs data during tests, that it doesn’t route all Chrome browser traffic through Proctorio servers, and that it uses face-detection technology, not facial recognition.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Can We Talk?
Let’s Cancel ‘Cancel Culture’
We Must Do Better for the Next Lia Thomas

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Academic Integrity and Remote Testing
Three Questions for Katherine Mercieca, Graduate Student at U-M
Friday Fragments
Your Ideas to Replace ‘Synchronous’
Snitches and Busybodies: Higher Ed Under Scarcity
The Other CRT: Culturally Responsive Teaching

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 