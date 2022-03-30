Print

Bomb Threats Close 2 Community Colleges

By

Sara Weissman
March 30, 2022
 
 

Two community colleges received bomb threats Tuesday, causing one of the institutions to cancel classes and close its campuses.

Northern Virginia Community College, where First Lady Jill Biden teaches, closed all its campuses at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving the threat. Remote classes continued, but all in-person classes were canceled, according to a tweet from the college.

Lorain County Community College in Ohio also received a morning bomb threat, the third one in less than two weeks, Fox8 reported. Campuses were evacuated, and local police are investigating the matter. The college received two threats via an online chat forum on Thursday and Friday last week, but no explosives were found.

These incidents follow a series of bomb threats at historically Black colleges and universities since January.

