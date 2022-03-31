SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Protecting Coastal Ecosystems in Transition: Academic Minute
March 31, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Portland State University Week: Elise Granek, associate professor of environmental science and management, identifies approaches for keeping coastal environments viable amid the changing atmosphere. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
