A New Symbol for Carleton College? Really?

The new president of Carleton College made an interesting announcement Thursday:

“We are adopting a bold new design to represent Carleton,” wrote the president, Alison Byerly. “This new design reflects a core identity of the college, the whimsical, free-wheeling spirit that informs every aspect of life at Carleton. The new logo retains the familiar ‘radiant C’ design but incorporates it into an iconic Carleton image: the frisbee.”

She noted the (real) success of Carleton’s ultimate frisbee teams: “We hope that this new logo, while unconventional, will resonate with the Carleton community and serve as a fitting emblem of Carleton’s unique qualities to the outside world. I am grateful to the communications colleagues, college committees, and senior leadership groups that have supported this exciting new direction.”

She closed her statement by noting, “This change is effective tomorrow, April 1.”

We hope Carleton’s ultimate frisbee team enjoys the honor, while it lasts.