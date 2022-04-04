SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Why Teaching Is Harder Than You Think: Academic Minute
April 4, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Marshall G. Jones, professor and graduate program director in learning design and technology at Winthrop University, explores how the pandemic has made one already-difficult profession even harder. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
