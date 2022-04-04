Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Why Teaching Is Harder Than You Think: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
April 4, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Marshall G. Jones, professor and graduate program director in learning design and technology at Winthrop University, explores how the pandemic has made one already-difficult profession even harder. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

‘Going Public’ With the Humanities
in a Fake News World
Politics, Religion and Inviting Disaster
Vision of the Future

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

New Mexico Raises the Bar
11 Ways Pandemic Zoom Changed Campus Meeting Culture
The Power of Language
Friday Fragments
Can CUNY Successfully Bring the ‘Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing’ Into the Fold?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 