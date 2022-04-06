Texas Lieutenant Governor Orders Review of Tenure

Texas lieutenant governor Dan Patrick appears to be proceeding with his plan to end tenure in Texas: in a charge to state lawmakers this week, Patrick, a Republican, called for a review of how tenure is granted and revoked in the state. He also asked lawmakers to “make recommendations to revise current tenure policies, and provide boards of regents with additional authority to review and address issues with tenured faculty,” KERA reported.

In a separate charge, Patrick told the Texas Senate Higher Education Committee to examine U.S. history course requirements and to ensure that “elements of critical race theory” aren’t being taught. Jay Hartzell, president of the University of Texas at Austin, publicly defended tenure in February, after Patrick said he wanted to end the practice over professors asserting their right to teach critical race theory and other topics without political interference.