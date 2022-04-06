SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Texas Lieutenant Governor Orders Review of Tenure
Texas lieutenant governor Dan Patrick appears to be proceeding with his plan to end tenure in Texas: in a charge to state lawmakers this week, Patrick, a Republican, called for a review of how tenure is granted and revoked in the state. He also asked lawmakers to “make recommendations to revise current tenure policies, and provide boards of regents with additional authority to review and address issues with tenured faculty,” KERA reported.
In a separate charge, Patrick told the Texas Senate Higher Education Committee to examine U.S. history course requirements and to ensure that “elements of critical race theory” aren’t being taught. Jay Hartzell, president of the University of Texas at Austin, publicly defended tenure in February, after Patrick said he wanted to end the practice over professors asserting their right to teach critical race theory and other topics without political interference.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- The most competitive colleges get more competitive
- College Presidents Meet for Summit on Anti-Semitism
- New presidents or provosts: Canisius Converse East Bay EWU Georgia GWU Moore Santa Clara
- A professor's lessons from the many rejections of his book (opinion)
- How the humanities can be part of the front-line response to the pandemic (opinion)
Most Shared Stories
- Professor's land acknowledgment sparks controversy
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Purdue president missteps in comments on 'missing' college men
- Student Affairs Staff Quit Because of Burnout, Low Pay | Inside Higher Ed
- UT Austin must pay professor $3M in sex-discrimination case
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »