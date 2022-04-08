Combating Student Cheating: Key Podcast Reprise

This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, revisits one of our most-listened-to episodes to explore a timeless issue: student cheating.

The episode includes a conversation with Bradley Davis, associate director of the Office of Student Conduct at North Carolina State University, who discusses the steps the university took in response to a roughly threefold increase in academic misconduct cases N.C. State experienced in the wake of the shift to remote learning.

It also provides national context through a discussion with two experts on academic integrity and learning: David Rettinger is a professor of psychological science and director of academic integrity programs at the University of Mary Washington, and Kate McConnell is assistant vice president for research and assessment and director of the Value Institute at the Association of American Colleges and Universities.

Listen to the episode here, and find out more about The Key podcast here.