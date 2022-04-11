Print

Wireless Charging of Electric Vehicles: Academic Minute

Doug Lederman
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Cornell University College of Engineering Week: Khurram Afridi, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, explores how we might charge electric cars more efficiently. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

