Wireless Charging of Electric Vehicles: Academic Minute
April 11, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Cornell University College of Engineering Week: Khurram Afridi, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, explores how we might charge electric cars more efficiently. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
