Early Cell Changes in Musculoskeletal Disease: Academic Minute

Doug Lederman
April 14, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Cornell University College of Engineering Week: Karl Lewis, assistant professor of biomedical engineering, explores how we can better understand cell communication. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

