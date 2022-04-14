Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Grad Assistants at Indiana U Strike for Union, Contract

By

Colleen Flaherty
April 14, 2022
 
 

The Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition at Indiana University at Bloomington, which is affiliated with the United Electrical Workers, went on strike Wednesday, seeking voluntary union recognition and a collective bargaining agreement. Of primary concern to these graduate assistants is a wage increase, with strikers saying that minimum graduate stipends have hovered at around $18,000 for too long. Other goals are increased benefits, stronger grievance procedures and more protections for international students.

The university said in a statement, “We are deeply disappointed that a minority of our more than 10,000 graduate students, and 2,500 student academic appointees, have decided to engage in a strike which specifically targets undergraduate instruction. This is especially troubling after our new provost and other academic leaders from each of our schools engaged with many graduate students at numerous listening sessions over the past month and a half to learn about their issues. As a result, a new minimum stipend was implemented, and all student academic appointees were given 5 percent raises.” 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Humanities Scholars Can Make Their Papers Open Access Now
How I Came to Love CRT Bans
Political Interference in Higher Ed
Is Becoming Endemic

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Ruling Out Success
Reimagining Your Career Space
Do the Movies Still Matter?
Fix Engagement by Breaking the Rules
Financial Aid and Prior Learning Assessment
Reading ‘The Nineties’ as a Way of Thinking About Higher Ed’s Future

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 