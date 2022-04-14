Print

Suit Against Rutgers on Rankings Becomes Class Action

Scott Jaschik
April 14, 2022
 
 

A suit against Rutgers University filed by a whistle-blower has been expanded into a class action. The lawyers said they are representing Rutgers M.B.A. students “to recover the premium tuition they paid for a high ranking business school when, in reality, Rutgers was allegedly reporting false and misleading data about its employability statistics after graduation to third-party ranking organizations, such as U.S. News & World Report and the Financial Times, in order to inflate the rankings. This was a massive fraud on Rutgers’ prospective students.”

Rutgers did not respond to a request for comment. But in response to the original suit, the university said, “We will say without equivocation, however, that we take seriously our obligation to accurately report data and other information to ranking and reporting agencies.”

