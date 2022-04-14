Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Va. Frats, Sororities to Undergo Mandatory Hazing Training

By

Josh Moody
April 14, 2022
 
 

Virginia fraternity and sorority members must undergo mandatory training on hazing after Governor Glenn Youngkin signed off on Adam’s Law, a bill that easily passed the state Legislature.

The bill was named for Adam Eakes, a Virginia Commonwealth University student and Delta Chi fraternity member who died in an alcohol-related hazing incident last year. VCU subsequently suspended the fraternity, and multiple people were arrested in connection to Eakes’s death.

According to the bill, under Adam’s Law colleges must “provide to each current member, new member, and potential new member of each student organization with new members hazing prevention training that includes extensive, current, and in-person education about hazing, the dangers of hazing, including alcohol intoxication, and hazing laws and institution policies and information explaining that the institution's disciplinary process is not to be considered a substitute for the criminal legal process and provides that if a student organization with new members has an advisor, such advisor shall receive such hazing prevention training.”

The law will also require student organizations to publish hazing violations online.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Humanities Scholars Can Make Their Papers Open Access Now
How I Came to Love CRT Bans
Political Interference in Higher Ed
Is Becoming Endemic

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Ruling Out Success
Reimagining Your Career Space
Do the Movies Still Matter?
Fix Engagement by Breaking the Rules
Financial Aid and Prior Learning Assessment
Reading ‘The Nineties’ as a Way of Thinking About Higher Ed’s Future

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 