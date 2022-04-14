Va. Frats, Sororities to Undergo Mandatory Hazing Training

Virginia fraternity and sorority members must undergo mandatory training on hazing after Governor Glenn Youngkin signed off on Adam’s Law, a bill that easily passed the state Legislature.

The bill was named for Adam Eakes, a Virginia Commonwealth University student and Delta Chi fraternity member who died in an alcohol-related hazing incident last year. VCU subsequently suspended the fraternity, and multiple people were arrested in connection to Eakes’s death.

According to the bill, under Adam’s Law colleges must “provide to each current member, new member, and potential new member of each student organization with new members hazing prevention training that includes extensive, current, and in-person education about hazing, the dangers of hazing, including alcohol intoxication, and hazing laws and institution policies and information explaining that the institution's disciplinary process is not to be considered a substitute for the criminal legal process and provides that if a student organization with new members has an advisor, such advisor shall receive such hazing prevention training.”

The law will also require student organizations to publish hazing violations online.