VCU Fraternity Suspended After Student Death

The Delta Chi fraternity chapter at Virginia Commonwealth University was suspended following the death of Adam Oakes, a first-year student who attended an event at an off-campus house Friday, CNN reported.

According to CNN and other outlets, Oakes was found unresponsive and pronounced dead the morning after a fraternity initiation party. Police are continuing to investigate, and the Virginia chief medical examiner had not determined a cause of death by Tuesday afternoon. But police told Oakes’s family that he had no head trauma, reported 8News, a local ABC affiliate. The family told NBC12 they suspect hazing.

The university and national headquarters for the Delta Chi fraternity suspended the VCU fraternity chapter soon after learning about Oakes’s death, according to media reports and statements issued by officials on Twitter.

“This is a tragic loss for Adam’s family and members of our community,” a VCU statement said.

