SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Turnover, Burnout and Demoralization in Higher Ed: Key Podcast
Employers of all kinds are struggling to hold on to their employees in the wake of the pandemic and amid a white-hot job market. Data recently released by the University of North Carolina system, for instance, show that faculty and staff turnover in the first half of this academic year was about 40 percent higher than the average of the last four years.
Are colleges and universities just dealing with the same issues other industries are facing? Or are there unique problems in higher ed that campus leaders need to acknowledge?
In this week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, Kevin McClure, associate professor of higher education at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, explores some of the reasons for the turnover, assesses the impact of the pandemic and explains the difference between burnout and demoralization, both of which are probably playing a role.
Listen to this week’s episode here and find out more about The Key here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Mizzou defends president's right to cut faculty pay by 25%
- People who work in higher ed must set professional boundaries (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Professor accuses Moravian of retaliation for DEI work
- HBCU bomb threats take a toll on mental health
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »