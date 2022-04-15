Print

Turnover, Burnout and Demoralization in Higher Ed: Key Podcast

Doug Lederman
April 15, 2022
 
 

Employers of all kinds are struggling to hold on to their employees in the wake of the pandemic and amid a white-hot job market. Data recently released by the University of North Carolina system, for instance, show that faculty and staff turnover in the first half of this academic year was about 40 percent higher than the average of the last four years.

Are colleges and universities just dealing with the same issues other industries are facing? Or are there unique problems in higher ed that campus leaders need to acknowledge?

In this week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, Kevin McClure, associate professor of higher education at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, explores some of the reasons for the turnover, assesses the impact of the pandemic and explains the difference between burnout and demoralization, both of which are probably playing a role.

Listen to this week’s episode here and find out more about The Key here.

