News That Triggers Kids’ Post-Traumatic Stress: Academic Minute
April 25, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Florida International University Week: Anthony Dick, professor of psychology, explores how disaster news can trigger post-traumatic stress in kids thousands of miles away. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
