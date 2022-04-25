Print

News That Triggers Kids' Post-Traumatic Stress: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
April 25, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Florida International University Week: Anthony Dick, professor of psychology, explores how disaster news can trigger post-traumatic stress in kids thousands of miles away. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

