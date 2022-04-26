73 Colleges Added to Program on Pell for Prisoners

The Education Department added 73 colleges today to the Second Chance Pell Experiment, which allows incarcerated people to receive Pell Grants.

The department also announced changes to policies to help incarcerated individuals with defaulted loans, including "affirming that incarcerated individuals qualify for a fresh start, which returns borrowers with defaulted loans to repayment in good standing and allows them to access programs like the Second Chance Pell Experiment."

The Second Chance Pell Experiment was established in 2015 to provide Pell Grants to incarcerated individuals to allow them to participate in postsecondary education programs. To date, students have earned over 7,000 credentials. Today’s announcement brings to 200 the number of colleges that are in the program.