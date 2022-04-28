Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

More Bad News About Pay and the Rate of Inflation

By

Colleen Flaherty
April 28, 2022
 
 

An annual workforce survey analysis from the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources finds that overall median salaries for administrators increased by 3.4 percent this year, far below the inflation rate of 6.8 percent. The story was the same for professionals and nonexempt staff, who saw annual pay increases of 2.9 percent, and for tenure-track and non-tenure-track faculty members, whose salaries increased by 1.6 percent and 1.5 percent respectively, year over year. A recent analysis by the American Association of University Professors had similar findings.

CUPA-HR also says that the size of the full-time faculty and staff has declined for the past two years, bucking historical trends toward annual overall growth. Non-tenure-track faculty ranks, including adjuncts, declined in number from 2019–20 to 2020–21 but increased again in 2021–22.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Measuring University Impact
Dialogue, Not Debate
Dictionary definition of anti-Semitism
The AAUP Explains Antisemitism
and Gets It Wrong

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Untangling Transfer: Regulatory Reform in Maryland
A Tale of 2 Communities (of Learners)
3 Questions for Coursera’s Betty Vandenbosch & U-M’s Lauren Atkins Budde on XR
Has Higher Education Lost Its Way?
Why Choose a Career in Higher Education?
Considering a Career Beyond the Academy

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 