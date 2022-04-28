More Bad News About Pay and the Rate of Inflation

An annual workforce survey analysis from the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources finds that overall median salaries for administrators increased by 3.4 percent this year, far below the inflation rate of 6.8 percent. The story was the same for professionals and nonexempt staff, who saw annual pay increases of 2.9 percent, and for tenure-track and non-tenure-track faculty members, whose salaries increased by 1.6 percent and 1.5 percent respectively, year over year. A recent analysis by the American Association of University Professors had similar findings.

CUPA-HR also says that the size of the full-time faculty and staff has declined for the past two years, bucking historical trends toward annual overall growth. Non-tenure-track faculty ranks, including adjuncts, declined in number from 2019–20 to 2020–21 but increased again in 2021–22.