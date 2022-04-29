Print

Ohio State Will No Longer Give iPads to All Students

Scott Jaschik
April 29, 2022
 
 

Ohio State University is ending a program it started in 2017, amid much fanfare, to give every new student an iPad, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Executive Vice President and Provost Melissa L. Gilliam announced the change in a universitywide email. She said that instead of students having their own iPads, the Office of Technology and Digital Innovation will give loaner devices to students who need them. The university had encouraged instructors to use iPads in their courses. Gilliam said Ohio State will take a “device-agnostic approach” by the beginning of fall semester.

Gilliam said Ohio State’s “successful relationship with Apple will continue as we ensure instructional continuity.”

Ohio State will also expand Adobe Creative Cloud access to all students in June as part of the new programming. In addition, the university is starting “virtual desktop services,” which will allow students to access specific software they need on any device from anywhere at no cost.

