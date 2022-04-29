SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Reopening After a Pandemic Lockdown: Academic Minute
April 29, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Florida International University Week: Nasar U. Ahmed, associate professor of epidemiology, explores what the data say about when to reopen after a COVID-19 lockdown. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
