Reopening After a Pandemic Lockdown: Academic Minute

Doug Lederman
April 29, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Florida International University Week: Nasar U. Ahmed, associate professor of epidemiology, explores what the data say about when to reopen after a COVID-19 lockdown. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

