Dual Enrollment Pays Off: Academic Minute

Doug Lederman
May 2, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Wes Routon, associate professor of economics and quantitative analysis at Georgia Gwinnett College, explains why getting a jump start on college courses can pay off for high school students. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

