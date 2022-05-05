Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

The Conversation About Quality in Online Learning: Key Podcast

By

Doug Lederman
May 5, 2022
 
 

This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, explores our recent special report, “The Evolving Conversation About Quality in Online Learning.” The report explores a wide range of issues around the current and future state of technology-enabled learning to try to help administrators and faculty members prepare to deliver high-quality virtual instruction, however it fits into their institutional missions. 

Lori Williams, president and CEO of the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA), joins The Key this week to discuss the report and its implications for colleges, professors and policy makers. Williams discusses how the pandemic has changed perceptions and practices around online education and how to judge quality in virtual learning, among other topics. 

Click here to listen to this week’s episode of The Key. More about The Key can be found here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Two students stand in front of oversize letters spelling out "CSU," which are filled with gold and green balloons.
Traditional Models of Care Are Not Enough
A blank canvas.
‘Principled Neutrality’
Red, white and blue buttons bearing the word "VOTE" against what appears to be an American flag background.
8 Ways Higher Ed Can Help Save Democracy

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Yes, and...
Repairing the Past
3 Questions for Pearson’s Kathleen Carr
Exploring Career Paths Beyond the Academy
Higher Ed’s Relationship With the Government: It’s Complicated
AACC, Day 2: Worth the Wait

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 