The Conversation About Quality in Online Learning: Key Podcast

This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, explores our recent special report, “The Evolving Conversation About Quality in Online Learning.” The report explores a wide range of issues around the current and future state of technology-enabled learning to try to help administrators and faculty members prepare to deliver high-quality virtual instruction, however it fits into their institutional missions.
Lori Williams, president and CEO of the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA), joins The Key this week to discuss the report and its implications for colleges, professors and policy makers. Williams discusses how the pandemic has changed perceptions and practices around online education and how to judge quality in virtual learning, among other topics.
Click here to listen to this week’s episode of The Key. More about The Key can be found here.
