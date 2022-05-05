SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Stress Is Contagious in Relationships: Academic Minute
May 5, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Rosie Shrout, assistant professor of human development and family studies at Purdue University, examines how one partner’s stress affects the other. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
