Stress Is Contagious in Relationships: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
May 5, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Rosie Shrout, assistant professor of human development and family studies at Purdue University, examines how one partner’s stress affects the other. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

