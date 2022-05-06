Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Faculty Camps Out at San Francisco City College, Protests Cuts

By

Sara Weissman
May 6, 2022
 
 

Faculty members at San Francisco City College have been camping out on campus since Tuesday night to protest impending layoffs, NBC Bay Area reported. Instructors set up tents and spent nights on the steps outside an administrative building to call attention to the issue.

According to protest organizers, the college’s trustees voted in February to cut hundreds of classes with full enrollments and lay off 218 full-time and part-time faculty members. A final vote is expected to take place this week.

“We’ve already seen cuts to 30 percent of our classes in the last three years here at City College,” Adele Failes-Carpenter, a women’s and gender studies instructor at the college, told NBC Bay Area. “And we know a lot of students have been pushed out of the classes they need … We don’t want to see more of that.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Six hardcover books that appear leather-bound and old in a row, as if on a shelf, but no shelf is visible.
Myths Shape the Continuing
‘Crisis of the Humanities’
Two students stand in front of oversize letters spelling out "CSU," which are filled with gold and green balloons.
Traditional Models of Care Are Not Enough
A blank canvas.
‘Principled Neutrality’

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
3 Questions for Coursera’s Scott Shireman and Hawaii Pacific University’s Mark Rosenbaum
Yes, And …
Repairing the Past
3 Questions for Pearson’s Kathleen Carr
Exploring Career Paths Beyond the Academy

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 