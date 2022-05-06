SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Faculty Camps Out at San Francisco City College, Protests Cuts
Faculty members at San Francisco City College have been camping out on campus since Tuesday night to protest impending layoffs, NBC Bay Area reported. Instructors set up tents and spent nights on the steps outside an administrative building to call attention to the issue.
According to protest organizers, the college’s trustees voted in February to cut hundreds of classes with full enrollments and lay off 218 full-time and part-time faculty members. A final vote is expected to take place this week.
“We’ve already seen cuts to 30 percent of our classes in the last three years here at City College,” Adele Failes-Carpenter, a women’s and gender studies instructor at the college, told NBC Bay Area. “And we know a lot of students have been pushed out of the classes they need … We don’t want to see more of that.”
