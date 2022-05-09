Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Former VCU Fraternity President Pleads No Contest to Hazing

By

Susan H. Greenberg
May 9, 2022
 
 

The former president of a Virginia Commonwealth University fraternity has been found guilty of hazing in connection with the death of a student from alcohol poisoning last year, WRIC reported.

As president of Delta Chi fraternity, Jason Mulgrew helped organize the off-campus party where freshman Adam Oakes consumed a lethal amount of alcohol in February 2021. Mulgrew pleaded no contest in Richmond Circuit Court Thursday.

Mulgrew was one of 11 fraternity members charged with hazing and the third to be found guilty of the crime, which is a misdemeanor in Virginia.

Under the plea agreement, Mulgrew avoids jail time but must perform 150 hours of community service, engage in a restorative justice program with the Oakes family, participate in 10 antihazing presentations to the community and complete 12 months of supervised probation and good behavior.

The Oakes family said in a statement read in court that it doesn’t forgive Mulgrew yet but forgiveness can be earned, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. It urged him to educate others about the dangers of hazing.

“Adam deserved better friends than you,” the family said. “Obviously brotherhood has a very different meaning to us than it does to you and the brothers of Delta Chi.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Bintou Diarra, the author, a Black woman with wavy dark hair.
‘Scholarship Student Survey Request’
Six hardcover books that appear leather-bound and old in a row, as if on a shelf, but no shelf is visible.
Myths Shape the Continuing
‘Crisis of the Humanities’
Two students stand in front of oversize letters spelling out "CSU," which are filled with gold and green balloons.
Traditional Models of Care Are Not Enough

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Some Welcome Attention to Transfer
3 Reasons Why We Joined the Noodle Advisory Board
Privacy Is Really Dead Now
Friday Fragments
3 Questions for Coursera’s Scott Shireman and Hawaii Pacific University’s Mark Rosenbaum

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 