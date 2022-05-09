Law Schools May Get Permission to Go Test Optional

Print

Scott Jaschik
May 9, 2022
 
 

A key commission of the American Bar Association has voted to give law schools the right to go test optional on admissions, The Washington Post reported.

Currently, the ABA says that law schools “shall require” applicants for first-year admission to submit scores from a “valid and reliable admission test.”

The Law School Admission Council, which administers the Law School Admissions Test, said in a statement, “Studies show test-optional policies often work against minoritized individuals, so we hope the ABA will consider these issues very carefully. We believe the LSAT will continue to be a vital tool for schools and applicants for years to come, as it is the most accurate predictor of law school success and a powerful tool for diversity when used properly as one factor in a holistic admission process.”

