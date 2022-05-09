Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Presbyterian College Removes Frat for ‘Hateful’ Behavior

By

Liam Knox
May 9, 2022
 
 

Presbyterian College has permanently removed the Phi Kappa Phi fraternity from campus after a three-month independent investigation concluded that some of its members engaged in racist and sexist behavior.

The incident in question, which Presbyterian president Matthew Vandenberg called “racist, misogynistic and hateful,” took place on Feb. 11 outside the college’s stadium in South Carolina, where a group of white Phi Kappa Phi fraternity members shouted sexually explicit insults and threats at players and coaches from the visiting Howard University women’s lacrosse team.

As a result of the investigation, Presbyterian College expelled four students, suspended three and penalized two others for alcohol-related policy violations.

“We are profoundly sorry for what our guests from Howard University experienced that day,” Vanderberg wrote in a statement. “Standing together as a unified community, PC categorically condemns racism, misogyny, and hate, all of which have no place in civilized society and are anathema to our most deeply held institutional values.”

This was not the first time Phi Kappa Phi has violated the college code of conduct recently. Earlier this year, an investigation by the fraternity’s national office found the Presbyterian chapter had engaged in hazing. The chapter’s charter was revoked. Vandenberg said Phi Kappa Phi’s “continued student conduct issues” prompted last week’s decision to remove the fraternity from campus.

“Working together, we will not let this incident define us,” Vanderberg wrote. “Instead, we will let our actions speak our truth.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Bintou Diarra, the author, a Black woman with wavy dark hair.
‘Scholarship Student Survey Request’
Six hardcover books that appear leather-bound and old in a row, as if on a shelf, but no shelf is visible.
Myths Shape the Continuing
‘Crisis of the Humanities’
Two students stand in front of oversize letters spelling out "CSU," which are filled with gold and green balloons.
Traditional Models of Care Are Not Enough

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Some Welcome Attention to Transfer
3 Reasons Why We Joined the Noodle Advisory Board
Privacy Is Really Dead Now
Friday Fragments
3 Questions for Coursera’s Scott Shireman and Hawaii Pacific University’s Mark Rosenbaum

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 