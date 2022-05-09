Presbyterian College Removes Frat for ‘Hateful’ Behavior

Presbyterian College has permanently removed the Phi Kappa Phi fraternity from campus after a three-month independent investigation concluded that some of its members engaged in racist and sexist behavior.

The incident in question, which Presbyterian president Matthew Vandenberg called “racist, misogynistic and hateful,” took place on Feb. 11 outside the college’s stadium in South Carolina, where a group of white Phi Kappa Phi fraternity members shouted sexually explicit insults and threats at players and coaches from the visiting Howard University women’s lacrosse team.

As a result of the investigation, Presbyterian College expelled four students, suspended three and penalized two others for alcohol-related policy violations.

“We are profoundly sorry for what our guests from Howard University experienced that day,” Vanderberg wrote in a statement. “Standing together as a unified community, PC categorically condemns racism, misogyny, and hate, all of which have no place in civilized society and are anathema to our most deeply held institutional values.”

This was not the first time Phi Kappa Phi has violated the college code of conduct recently. Earlier this year, an investigation by the fraternity’s national office found the Presbyterian chapter had engaged in hazing. The chapter’s charter was revoked. Vandenberg said Phi Kappa Phi’s “continued student conduct issues” prompted last week’s decision to remove the fraternity from campus.

“Working together, we will not let this incident define us,” Vanderberg wrote. “Instead, we will let our actions speak our truth.”