Indiana University Grad Assistants Suspend Strike

Graduate students at the Indiana University at Bloomington who have been on strike for a month, demanding union recognition and collective bargaining powers, said Tuesday that they’d suspended their labor action. The graduate assistants, who are organizing in affiliation with the United Electrical Workers union in hopes of improving their pay and other working conditions, said they will now turn in undergraduate spring grades, but they plan to resume their protest in the fall should the university continue to refuse to engage with them. Hundreds of faculty members met in person earlier this week about the strike, with the majority approving resolutions that were critical of the university’s handling of the dispute.