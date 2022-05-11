Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Indiana University Grad Assistants Suspend Strike

By

Colleen Flaherty
May 11, 2022
 
 

Graduate students at the Indiana University at Bloomington who have been on strike for a month, demanding union recognition and collective bargaining powers, said Tuesday that they’d suspended their labor action. The graduate assistants, who are organizing in affiliation with the United Electrical Workers union in hopes of improving their pay and other working conditions, said they will now turn in undergraduate spring grades, but they plan to resume their protest in the fall should the university continue to refuse to engage with them. Hundreds of faculty members met in person earlier this week about the strike, with the majority approving resolutions that were critical of the university’s handling of the dispute.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Government Accountability Office sign at its office in Washington, D.C., with white lettering on a black background.
GAO Report on Online Program Managers
Was Only a Start
An American flag waves in the wind.
Flag, Freedom, DEI and Faculty Performance:
A Fable
A black ball-point pen.
Serving by Meeting Students’ Basic Needs

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Communicating the Realities of Higher Ed in 2022
3 Questions on OPM Research for 2U’s David Sutphen
Get Off Twitter Now!
Are U.S. Universities Losing Their Pre-Eminence?
On Getting COVID Right Before Graduation
Are Academic Standards Falling?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 